Lata Mangeshkar's Memorial Suggested To Be Built In Mumbai, Her Brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar Reacts

The 'Melody Queen' of India, Lata Mangeshkar's demise on February 6 was an irreparable loss for the Indian music fraternity and the entertainment industry. Celebrities and the legend's fans flooded social media with condolences and tributes. Amidst this, there are speculations that a memorial for Mangeshkar has been proposed to be built in Mumbai. Not only this but her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar has also reacted to the same.

Reportedly the current ruling party has proposed the idea of building a memorial for Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai. However, according to a news report in The Indian Express, the late singer's family is not in support of the idea. The 'Ajeeb Daastan' singer's brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar has revealed the same wherein he stated that the family is okay with a musical institute being made in her name instead.

The publication quoted Hridaynath Mangeshkar to reveal, "Earlier, Aaditya Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray came up with a proposal to Lata Mangeshkar for a musical institute on her name and she gave a nod to it. We want that legacy to continue and her musical skills to be kept alive. If we want to celebrate her legacy we will support the music institute and not the memorial."

It was earlier reported that the singing icon's ashes were immersed in the holy Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari river here in Maharashtra on Thursday (February 10). The late singer's sister Usha Mangeshkar, nephew Adinath Mangeshkar and other family members had arrived at the site around 10 am. A number of Nashik residents had also thronged the Goda Ghat in the area to pay tributes to the melody queen.

Lata Mangeshkar's sister Usha Mangeskar told the reporters gathered on the occasion, "She (Lata Mangeshkar) was not my sister, but mother. All the rituals have been performed on an auspicious Muhurat." The rituals were performed by Nashik Purohit Sangh president Satish Shukla.

Nashik civic commissioner Kailas Jadhav and some local politicians were also present during the same. The city administration had made all the necessary arrangements for the rituals to be performed. A small platform and a pandal were also erected at the site. The singer was laid to rest with full state honours and two days of mourning was announced in Mumbai by the central government.