Neetu Kapoor Shares An Endearing Post Remembering Husband Rishi Kapoor On Their Wedding Anniversary

Today (January 22) marks the wedding anniversary of one of the most adored couples in Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The couple was a perfect example of love and togetherness with Neetu standing like a rock beside her husband until his last day. Today on the occasion of their anniversary, the veteran actress shared a beautiful picture with her late husband.

Talking about the same, the pictures have Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor sharing good laughter on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. While the Bobby actor can be seen wearing formal attire, Neetu can be seen sporting an elegant checkered top that she paired up with black pants. The Burning Train actress captioned the post stating, "In remembrance" with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the post.

The fans showered immense love on the endearing picture. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor also reacted to the post leaving a red heart emoji. Riddhima also shared a throwback picture of her parents from their younger days on her Instagram stories. Neetu has been keeping the memory and legacy of her husband alive by sharing loads of delightful throwback pictures of him on her social media account, much to the happiness of their fans. Rishi Kapoor had passed away on April 30, 2020, after a prolonged battle with cancer. The much-loved couple were also known to be one of the most popular onscreen pairs of Indian cinema. They have done several hit movies like Rafoo Chakkar, Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhi, Do Dooni Chaar, Jhoota Kahin Ka, Duniya Meri Jeb Main, Dhan Daulat and others. They had also starred in the 2013 movie Besharam that also starred their son and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor will soon make a comeback on the big screen with the film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie has been helmed by Raj Mehta and also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film is touted to be a light-hearted romantic and family drama and will be released on June 24, 2022.