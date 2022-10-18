Nora Fatehi's Performance At An Event In Bangladesh Was Cancelled; Know Why

Known for her stunning dance movies, Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi was invited to perform at an event in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka. The event was organised by the Women Leadership Corporation. Apart from performing some dance numbers, Nora was also supposed to hand out awards during the event.

However, the Bangladesh government recently denied permission for Nora to perform at a show.

On Monday (October 17), the Ministry of Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh issued a notice citing the reason for their denial. As per the notice, Nora Fatehi was denied permission to perform in a bid to save some dollars as part of austerity measures.

The notice said Nora Fatehi's performance permission was disallowed "in view of the global situation and for the purpose of maintaining foreign exchange reserves".

The cancellation comes in the light of declining foreign exchange reserves of the neighbouring country and the restrictions that were imposed by the central bank on dollar payments that fell to $36.33 billion as of October 12, enough only to cover four months of imports, as mentioned by the Bangladesh ministry of culture.

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, deputy director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the IMF, said that the International Monetary Fund is working on sending its first negotiation delegation to Bangladesh later in October to talk about the loans the country's government has requested. The IMF will also discuss an economic plan to "to stabilize the economy and to avoid a further downturn in the economy," quoted NDTV.

The actress was embroiled in a money laundering case involving Rs 200 crore. She was accused of having connections with a conman, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, and accepting expensive gifts from him. The ED is presently probing the case.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi currently serves as the judge of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She will also be seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn's upcoming Thank God. Nora and Sidharth have a dance number called Manike in the film, which is the Hindi remake of the superhit Sri Lankan song.