      Pooja Hegde On Not Doing Enough Hindi Films: I Have Been Offered Films Opposite Big Stars But...

      In 2016, Pooja Hegde made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan with Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro, but contrary to her expectations, the film failed to woo the audience and it was declared a major flop at the box office.

      When asked if Mohenjo Daro failure was the reason why she stayed away from Bollywood, she told Hindustan Times, "After Mohenjo Daro (2016), I waited and then did Housefull 4 (2019) after a big gap because the banner was good. That film was a stepping stone for me. It gave me Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Cirkus."

      She further said, "It was a conscious decision to not do Hindi films. I didn't want to do them just for the sake of it or do roles that didn't matter to the storyline. I've been offered films opposite big stars but those characters didn't add any value to the script."

      While Pooja was not much active in Bollywood, she picked some interesting projects in Tamil and Telugu film industries and carved a niche for herself. She believes owing to her consistency to be active in the South Film Industry, people saw her as a confident actress.

      In the same interview, she said that her biggest boon is that the Telugu audience has accepted her as one of their own. She further said that she has received so much respect from the South Film Industry.

      "And that gave me the strength to pick and choose the films I want to do in Hindi. Sometimes, it [Bollywood] can be a little unforgiving if you aren't from a film background or you don't have the push; it takes some time to get the kind of roles that you want to do," concluded the Radhe Shyam actress.

