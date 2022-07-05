Prachi Desai Says She Was Told She Is Too Pretty For A Role; 'Don't Know What's The Right Reaction For That'

After becoming a household name with her TV show Kasamh Se, Prachi Desai forayed into Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's Rock On!! in 2008. In her recent interview with a leading tabloid, the actress opened on the challenges she had to face to break free of her girl-next-door image and get offered challenging roles.

Explaining the same, Prachi told Hindustan Times, "To some extent, it was a kind of a barrier that I was facing. In the past, if there was any role of this kind or nature, they always thought I have a very soft face for it. I'm pretty so what you do with that. Nobody really knew how they could turn this around to their advantage. At the end of the day, cross-casting is really commendable. Those are the things that make you sit up and notice. It's very easy to keep casting people in the same roles over and over again since you're very comfortable watching them do that."

The Bol Bachchan actress revealed that she was recently told that she is too pretty for certain kind of roles, and that she didn't know how to react to that comment.

Prachi recalled, "I heard this just a while ago before Forensic came out. There was an interesting role and somebody from the platform said, 'Don't you think she is too pretty for it?' I said thank you to the director for at least telling me that. I am just happy here that they are not doubting my skill, they don't think I lack anything there. But they think I am too pretty. I really don't know what's the right reaction for that but I'm definitely not going to take that negatively."

She continued, "At every stage of your life, there will be these barriers that you have to push harder against and get past them. Unfortunately, a lot of times they will not be in your control. But at least now I know this is what they think. Had I not, I'd keep wondering why I'm not doing these kinds of roles and parts. It's good to know about these barriers and find your way around them."

Meanwhile, the actress has been receiving rave reviews for her portrayal of a cold-blooded serial killer in Vikrant Massey-Radhika Apte's thriller Forensic. Talking about it, Prachi said that she always wanted to play such kind of roles and credited it to the OTT space where people are ready to take big risks.

She further told the daily that she relished the challenge of playing a negative character and that it came easy to her as an actor.