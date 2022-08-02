Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List: Disha Parmar, Ankita Lokhande, Vivian & Others Approached For Salman's Show!

Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar, who got married to singer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya, has been approached for the show. The actress is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, which apparently will go off-air soon. However, Disha has not yet commented on her participation. But we hope she would consider as Rahul had been a part of the show by taking some tips from her singer-husband!

Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena is known for his is known to always be straight forward and be to the point. The actor is currently seen in Sirf Tum and there were speculations that he has quit the show. However, the actor rubbished the rumours. It is being said that the makers have approached him to be a part of Salman Khan's show. He has been a part of Colors' shows, so we hope he will consider the reality show. Well, only time will tell if he gets on board.

Mohit Sehgal

Mohit Sehgal has been a part of Naagin 4. There have been speculations that both Mohit and his wife Sanaya have been approached for the show.

Prachi Desai

Prachi Desai, who became a household name with her show Kasamh Se, has also been apparently approached for the show. However, the actress has not reacted regarding her participation in Salman Khan's show.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande, who won Smart Jodi (along with husband Vicky Jain), has been hitting the headlines every now and then. Recently, there were rumours about her pregnancy. She has been approached for the show every year, but she refuses to be a part of the reality show. Well, it has to be seen if she would participate in the show now.

Kanika Mann

Kanika Mann, who is currently winning hearts in Colors' stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, had recently expressed her wish of participating in Bigg Boss 16. She had said in an interview that if things materialise, she would like to be a part of the show.

Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List With Photos: Gashmeer Mahajani, Arjun Bijlani, Faisu & Others To Participate?

Kanika Mann Says She Had A Ball Of A Time In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; Wants To Participate In Bigg Boss



Lock Upp's Shivam, Azma, Saisha, Poonam, Munawar & Anjali Arora

Recently, Lock Upp contestants Shivam Sharma and Azma Fallah were spotted at an awards event. While talking to media, Shivam had hinted at Azma's participation in the show. There are also reports that Shivam, Saisha Shinde, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui and Anajali Arora too have been approached for the show.