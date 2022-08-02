Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List: Disha Parmar, Ankita Lokhande, Vivian & Others Approached For Salman's Show!
The biggest controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is all set to hit the television screens soon. Like every year, this year too, the makers are trying their best to make the show a big hit! Recently, there were reports that the show might go on-air by the end of September or in the beginning of October. Also, leaked pictures of the house had gone viral, which hinted at the show's theme- aqua/water.
Several celebrities have been apparently approached for the show. Recently, there were rumours that Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani, Arjun Bijlani, Faisal Shaikh AKA Faisu, Jannat Zubair and Urfi Javed have been approached for the show. Here is the list of other set of contestants who have apparently been approached for Salman Khan's controversial reality show. Take a look!
Disha Parmar
Disha Parmar, who got married to singer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya, has been approached for the show. The actress is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, which apparently will go off-air soon. However, Disha has not yet commented on her participation. But we hope she would consider as Rahul had been a part of the show by taking some tips from her singer-husband!
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena is known for his is known to always be straight forward and be to the point. The actor is currently seen in Sirf Tum and there were speculations that he has quit the show. However, the actor rubbished the rumours. It is being said that the makers have approached him to be a part of Salman Khan's show. He has been a part of Colors' shows, so we hope he will consider the reality show. Well, only time will tell if he gets on board.
Mohit Sehgal
Mohit Sehgal has been a part of Naagin 4. There have been speculations that both Mohit and his wife Sanaya have been approached for the show.
Prachi Desai
Prachi Desai, who became a household name with her show Kasamh Se, has also been apparently approached for the show. However, the actress has not reacted regarding her participation in Salman Khan's show.
Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande, who won Smart Jodi (along with husband Vicky Jain), has been hitting the headlines every now and then. Recently, there were rumours about her pregnancy. She has been approached for the show every year, but she refuses to be a part of the reality show. Well, it has to be seen if she would participate in the show now.
Kanika Mann
Kanika Mann, who is currently winning hearts in Colors' stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, had recently expressed her wish of participating in Bigg Boss 16. She had said in an interview that if things materialise, she would like to be a part of the show.
Lock Upp's Shivam, Azma, Saisha, Poonam, Munawar & Anjali Arora
Recently, Lock Upp contestants Shivam Sharma and Azma Fallah were spotted at an awards event. While talking to media, Shivam had hinted at Azma's participation in the show. There are also reports that Shivam, Saisha Shinde, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui and Anajali Arora too have been approached for the show.