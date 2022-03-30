    For Quick Alerts
      Ravi Kishan’s Elder Brother Ramesh Kishan Passes Away Due To Cancer

      Actor-politician Ravi Kishan's elder brother Ramesh Kishan passed away today (March 30) due to cancer. He had been admitted to Delhi's AIIMS Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for cancer. The Bhojpuri actor shared the news about his elder brother's demise on Twitter.

      Ravi Kishan’s Elder Brother Ramesh Kishan Passes Away Due To Cancer

      Ravi Kishan tweeted, "दुःखद समाचार..! आज मेरे बड़े भाई श्री रमेश शुक्ला जी का एम्स हॉस्पिटल दिल्ली में दुःखद निधन हो गया है l बहुत कोशिश किया पर बड़े भईया को नहीं बचा सका, पिता जी के बाद बड़े भाई का जाना पीड़ा दायक महादेव आपको अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें l कोटि कोटि नमन l ओम शांति."

      While mourning his death, Ravi Kishan revealed in his tweet that he tried very hard to save his brother's life, but unfortunately, he succumbed to the deadly disease. According to News 18 Hindi report, Ramesh Kishan was also suffering from blood pressure and kidney issues.

      His mortal remains will be shifted to his hometown, Varanasi, where his funeral will take place at the Ganga ghat.

      May his soul rest in peace!

