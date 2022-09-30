Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Look Resplendent At Their Cocktail Party; See Pics

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot on October 4 in Mumbai in the presence of their family members and close friends. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities are currently going on in full swing in New Delhi. After a fun sangeet ceremony, the actors hosted a cocktail party for their near and dear ones.

Many pictures and videos of the duo posing for the paparazzi have now surfaced on social media. Richa was seen glowing in a golden saree while Ali complemented her in a heavily embroidered sherwani. As soon as the pics from the evening were shared online, many fans congratulated them on various social media platforms.

One fan wrote, “Bholi Punjaban #fukrey 😍😍😍 congratulations,” while another one added, “Congratulations you both…simple and sweet 😍🙌❤️.” Take a look at the video HERE

It must be noted that Richa and Ali shared pictures from their sangeet ceremony earlier in the day. The former shared the pics on her Instagram handle and wrote, “#RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak ❣️🫶🏽❣️.” Ali also shared the same photos with the caption, “#RiAli Tumko bhi ..”

Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Sangeet Pics Show They Are In Love; See Pics

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Here's What We Know About The Couple’s Nuptials

For the unversed, Richa and Ali have been dating each other for over a decade now. The couple initially wanted to tie the knot in 2020. However, they had to postpone their plans owing to the pandemic. Their nuptials will now take place on October 4 in Mumbai and they also plan on hosting a reception party for their industry friends and colleagues.