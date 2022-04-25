shammi-kapoor-s-son-reveals-his-father-did-not-tell-him-about-his-second-marriage-with-neela-devi

Did you know veteran actor Shammi Kapoor didn't tell his son Aditya Raj Kapoor before marrying Neela Devi, his second wife? In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Aditya revealed that his father did not tell him before he got married to Neela Devi.

"He married in the morning. We were kept at our aunt's place. I was down here for my winter holidays. I was 13. When I met him in the evening, he told me that Neela Devi is my mother. It was as simple as that," said Aditya.

He further said that rather than being surprised or upset, he was quiet happy to have a mother figure by his side.

"I went and hugged her. Ma mil gayi (I had found my mother). I was very happy. Kamaal ho gaya (It was amazing). My second mother Neela Devi is a very compassionate lady. She decided to not have any children of her own. How many women would do that? And, to look after a crazy guy like Shammi Kapoor and his two kids wasn't easy, I bet," added Aditya.

When asked about his sister Kanchan, he said that she took time to settle down with Shammi Kapoor's second marriage and he doesn't blame her because she was very small then.

"I was 13-14 and unlike her, it was not very tough for me to understand the new dynamics. Today, they love each other very much," asserted Aditya.

In the same interview, he also spoke about Ranbir Kapoor's constant comparison with Rishi Kapoor and said, "Ranbir has just started out. He has done some 15 films. Look at Rishi's portfolio. Let them be on an equivalent scale first. At the moment, Rishi is far ahead."