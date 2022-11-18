Vicky Kaushal Refused To Work In Anees Bazmee’s Next? Details Inside

Ranveer Singh-Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sanjay Dutt-Rajkumar Hirani, David Dhawan-Govinda. These all are actor-director pairs who not only work with each other quite often but also create magic whenever they come together. However, there are some jodis who try to come together to create magic but are thwarted every time, be it due to creative issues, date schedules, or something else. Such is the case between Vicky Kaushal and Aneesa Bazmee.

As the director of films like No Entry, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, calling Anees Bazmee one of the most sought-after directors of Bollywood would seem like an understatement. His last movie has now become one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. As per reports, Anees was in talks with Sardaar Udham actor Vicky Kaushal for his untitled next. However, as per ETimes, Vicky had a packed schedule due to which, he had to turn Bazmee's offer down due to the unavailability of dates.

Initially, Anne Bazmee had his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hero, Kartik Aaryan in his mind when he decided on the script for his next. However, due to date issues, he had to move on from he and then started talks with Vicky Kaushal. As a result of Vicky's refusal, Anees is now in search of another actor who can replace Vicky and play the role in the film adequately, and if possible, better than Kaushal. As of current, the director did approach another actor for the role whose name would be announced as soon as he is finalized.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success, reports have it that Bazmee can be offered to direct Hera Pheri 3. The film recently came under fire due to Kartik Aaryan's addition to the cast and Akshay Kumar quitting the beloved role of Raju in the film. Apart from Hera Pheri 3, Bazmee has been working on No Entry Mein Entry as well, a film that is said to be the sequel to the 2005 hit No Entry.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, will next be seen in Meghana Gulzar's Sam Bahadur with Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra. In the film, he will essay the role of Sam Manekshaw, India's first Field Marshal. Additionally, he is working with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the movie Govinda Naam Hai Mera. He is also scheduled to appear with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's untitled next.