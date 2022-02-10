Vicky Kaushal's Father Sham Kaushal Shares Pic As They Enjoy Sunset From Son's New Home

Sham Kaushal, action director and father of actor Vicky Kaushal recently took to his Instagram account and shared a glimpse of his son's home. Sham posted a photo in which he and Vicky are seen having a conversation on the balcony, enjoying the sunset view.

In the picture, Vicky Kaushal and Sham can be seen smiling at each other. While Vicky was dressed in a casual white shirt and blue denim pants, his father opted for a checkered shirt and white pants. The father-son duo stood on the balcony, overlooking the sea. Vicky's new home in Juhu is also surrounded by trees, which can be seen in the picture. Sham captioned it as, "Rab di meher (God's grace). Gratitude (folding hands emojis)."

Reacting to the post, fans dropped comments asking for a family picture with Katrina Kaif. A person wrote, "Such a lovely pic. Katrina is blessed to have a Father in law like u ...even Vicky is blessed to have a father like you." Another fan said, "Please post a picture with Katrina mam and Veena ji please." One comment added, "Where is Katrina mam?"

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Days later, they jetted off to the Maldives for a short honeymoon and on return, moved into their new home in Juhu, Mumbai.

On the work front, Katrina has several projects in the pipeline including Tiger 3, Merry Christmas and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Katrina will also be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Meanwhile, Vicky will feature in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. He is also waiting for releases like Sam Bahadur, The Immortal Ashwatthama and more.