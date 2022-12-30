Garmi Hai Ya Sardi...: Vicky Kaushal Goes Shirtless As He Enjoys Trip With Katrina Kaif. Internet Trolls Him

Instagram is on fire and we have only Vicky Kaushal to blame. Wondering what did the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor do? Well, he set the temperature soaring with his new pictures from his dreamy vacation with wife Katrina Kaif. On Friday (December 30), Mr. Kaushal blessed our Instagram feed with several snaps from his Rajasthan trip, giving us glimpse of their fun-filled time.

VICKY KAUSHAL SHIRTLESS PIC WITH A CACTUS IN FRAME

Guess what? The Sanju star posed shirtless in the middle of a jungle safari, that too with a cactus in the frame. Giving us a glimpse of his toned body and hairy chest, Vicky Kaushal made millions of heart skip a beat with his hot avatar. We wonder what wifey Katrina Kaif has to say about his hot look.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif twinned in blue as they enjoyed the cold weather in Rajasthan. They shared a cosy moment while striking a pose for the camera. While Katrina looked radiant in a blue jacket. Vicky covered his face with a hoodie. The Sardar Udam actor posted the photos along with the caption, "Khamma Ghan."

From basking in the Sun to taking a walk together, the two celebs are having a gala time during their romantic holiday. Their photos will definitely make you crave for a vacation.

In case you are eager to visit the place where Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are relaxing at the moment, let's tell you about it. The Bollywood couple is currently stationed at Jawai in Rajasthan.

(Swipe to see all the photos from Vicky and Katrina's vacation)

FANS TROLL VICKY KAUSHAL FOR SHIRTLESS PIC

The internet playfully trolled Vicky Kaushal as he posed shirtless during his vacation. They shared hilarious comments on Instagram post, asking him if it is cold season or summers. One user wrote, "Garmi hai ya sard decide karlo" while another commented, "Samaj nahi aarah, thand ka mausam hai ya garmi ka."

Netizens didn't mind taking a fun dig at Vicky Kaushal, who flaunted his toned body at Jawai.

VICKY, KATRINA LOVE STORY

Earlier this month, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They posted unseen pictures from their marriage ceremony on social media to wish each other. The two lovebirds tied the knot in a grand ceremony on December 9, 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara. They took nuptial vows after dating each other for a while. Interestingly, VicKat, as fondly called by fans, managed to keep their relationships under wraps till the date of their wedding.

VICKY KAUSHAL UPCOMING FILMS

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera. The comedy drama premiered on Disney+Hotstar earlier this month. The Shashank Khaitan directorial also starred Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

What do you have to say about Vicky Kaushal's shirtless photo? Isn't he looking hot?

