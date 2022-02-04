World Cancer Day: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Bursts Myths And Spreads Awareness

Commemorating
World
Cancer
Day,
filmmaker
and
author
Tahira
Kashyap
Khurrana
shared
an
awareness
post
about
Breast
Cancer
on
her
social
media.
A
cancer
survivor
herself,
Tahira
Kashyap
Khurrana
has
emerged
as
a
source
of
power
and
influence
for
millions
with
her
inspiring
journey
of
battling
cancer.
Without
shying
away
from
the
ailment,
Tahira
chose
to
educate
others
and
strived
to
create
awareness
about
breast
cancer
by
breaking
the
taboo
and
bursting
myths.
On
Cancer
Day
today,
advocating
self-examination
and
early
detection
of
cancer
Tahira
once
again
offered
her
contribution
to
the
awareness
by
sharing
an
informative
reel
about
the
misconceptions
in
society
and
the
ideal
measures
to
opt
for
Breast
Cancer.
Emerging
as
an
inspiration
to
women
across
quarters,
Tahira
has
reflected
her
strong
ideologies
and
unabashed
opinions
about
women
empowerment
and
embracing
individuality
through
various
means
including
her
books,
films
as
well
as
social
media.
The
multi-faceted
personality
recently
launched
#WomensWednesday
on
her
social
media
as
a
medium
of
female
expression
and
empowerment.