Zaheer Iqbal Reacts To Linkup Rumours With Sonakshi Sinha; Says 'She Is One Of My Best Friends'

Zaheer Iqbal who debuted in Bollywood with Nitin Kakkar's Notebook, has been in news for his alleged relationship with Sonakshi Sinha. The duo is often sported dropping funny comments on each other's posts on social media. In the past, Zaheer had quashed these speculations in one of his interviews and said that he and the Noor actress had laughed after reading their reports.

Recently rumours about their relationship surfaced again in the media after Sonakshi Sinha penned a sweet post for him on his birthday. It read, "Happy birthday to who could possibly be the most annoying human being on this planet. Also, who could possibly be the most amazing human being on this planet. How is this possible??? How are you like this??? Thank you for being born. Ugh. Happy birthday. Bye. #bestbestfriend #whattaguy." Amid all the wishes underneath the post, it was Kubbra Sait's comment which caught everyone's attention. She wrote, "Ladka aur ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte (A boy and a girl can never be just friends) Happy happy Zah! @iamzahero."

Sonakshi Sinha: I Started Putting On Weight Because I Couldn't Find Time To Work Out; I Was Just Working

In his latest interaction with ETimes, Zaheer once again reacted to his linkup rumours with Sonakshi and said, "She is one of my best friends. I don't know why these rumours started all of a sudden. All of us have been hanging out together since so many years. We have been friends for a long time."

Sonakshi Sinha's Remuneration For Chiranjeevi-Bobby's Film Will Leave You Stunned!

Meanwhile, the duo will be sharing sharing screen space in Double XL which also stars Huma Qureshi in a pivotal role.

Speaking about this film, Zaheer shared, "Double XL is an interesting film. I can't disclose much except that it's about plus size people. It is something I have seen very closely in my life. I have seen my sister, cousins, friends go through body shaming. I was talking to a friend recently and she said that it's so annoying when you meet someone after a long time, the first thing you notice is the person's weight. It's not just about women, but men too. I have become conscious about it now, not to pass a comment about someone's weight. I have some friends who have been vocal about it so I know. Otherwise I would have been unaware of it."

Zaheer further said that he is happy to be a part of this 'interesting' film.