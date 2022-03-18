    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Puri Jagannadh & Charmme Kaur Attend Producer Apoorva Mehta’s Birthday

      By
      |

      Bollywood's leading filmmaker Karan Johar has hosted a grand event for Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, who celebrates his 50th birthday today. Needless to say, the who's who of B'town had turned up in style. However, the Liger team was a special attraction at the event.

      Liger

      Dark colors were the dress code for the event, as Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur turned up in black outfits. Vijay sported a cool vibe as he was spotted in a black jacket and black pants. On the other hand, Ananya Panday looked absolutely mind-blowing.

      Coming to Liger, the film's production works were wrapped up and post-production formalities are underway. The film produced jointly by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects will release worldwide on August 25.

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 18:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 18, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X