Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Puri Jagannadh & Charmme Kaur Attend Producer Apoorva Mehta’s Birthday

Bollywood's leading filmmaker Karan Johar has hosted a grand event for Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, who celebrates his 50th birthday today. Needless to say, the who's who of B'town had turned up in style. However, the Liger team was a special attraction at the event.

Dark colors were the dress code for the event, as Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur turned up in black outfits. Vijay sported a cool vibe as he was spotted in a black jacket and black pants. On the other hand, Ananya Panday looked absolutely mind-blowing.

Coming to Liger, the film's production works were wrapped up and post-production formalities are underway. The film produced jointly by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects will release worldwide on August 25.