Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Puri Jagannadh & Charmme Kaur Attend Producer Apoorva Mehta’s Birthday

Bollywood's
leading
filmmaker
Karan
Johar
has
hosted
a
grand
event
for
Apoorva
Mehta,
CEO
of
Dharma
Productions,
who
celebrates
his
50th
birthday
today.
Needless
to
say,
the
who's
who
of
B'town
had
turned
up
in
style.
However,
the
Liger
team
was
a
special
attraction
at
the
event.
Dark
colors
were
the
dress
code
for
the
event,
as
Vijay
Deverakonda,
Ananya
Pandey,
Puri
Jagannadh
and
Charmme
Kaur
turned
up
in
black
outfits.
Vijay
sported
a
cool
vibe
as
he
was
spotted
in
a
black
jacket
and
black
pants.
On
the
other
hand,
Ananya
Panday
looked
absolutely
mind-blowing.
Coming
to
Liger,
the
film's
production
works
were
wrapped
up
and
post-production
formalities
are
underway.
The
film
produced
jointly
by
Dharma
Productions
and
Puri
Connects
will
release
worldwide
on
August
25.