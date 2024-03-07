Taapsee Pannu Advocates for Equal Pay in Bollywood

Taapsee
Pannu,
is
one
of
the
most
accomplished
actress,
who
has
been
making
waves
in
the
Indian
film
industry
with
her
unique
choice
of
roles
and
her
commitment
to
promoting
women-centric
films.
With
a
career
spanning
over
a
decade,
Taapsee
has
established
herself
as
a
versatile
actress,
known
for
her
powerful
performances
in
films
that
challenge
societal
norms
and
stereotypes.
Being
a
versatile
actress
Taapsee
Pannu
has
always
been
vocal
regarding
equal
pay
between
male
and
female
leads
in
Bollywood.
She
has
emphasized
the
importance
of
solidarity
among
female
actors
in
demanding
fair
treatment
and
equal
opportunities.
Her
advocacy
for
equal
pay
is
not
merely
about
financial
compensation
but
it's
about
acknowledging
the
value
and
contribution
of
female
actors
in
shaping
the
success
of
the
Indian
films
as
well.
Talking
about
unequal
pay
between
male
and
female
leads,
she
claims
that
it's
prevalent
in
almost
all
the
industries
and
across
the
globe.
When
asked
about
this
Taapsee
says
"This
is
an
ongoing
battle,
but
honestly,
I
feel
we
will
not
win
this
battle
in
this
lifetime.
But
if
we
give
up
the
battle,
the
successive
generations
will
also
not
see
equality.
So
that's
my
motivation
to
fight
this
battle
because
I
want
the
next
generation
to
eventually
see
equality,"
Taapsee
was
recently
seen
in
Dunki
opposite
to
Shahrukh
Khan,
where
she
once
again
kept
audiences
in
awe
with
her
portrayal
of
the
character
name
Mannu.
She
continuously
raised
the
bar
and
established
herself
as
one
of
the
most
compelling
performers
in
the
movie.
After
an
outstanding
performance
in
Dunki,
Taapsee
Pannu
will
be
next
seen
in
Khil
Khil
and
Phir
Aayi
Haseen
Dilruba.
Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2024, 15:28 [IST]