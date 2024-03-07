Taapsee Pannu Advocates for Equal Pay in Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu, is one of the most accomplished actress, who has been making waves in the Indian film industry with her unique choice of roles and her commitment to promoting women-centric films. With a career spanning over a decade, Taapsee has established herself as a versatile actress, known for her powerful performances in films that challenge societal norms and stereotypes.

Being a versatile actress Taapsee Pannu has always been vocal regarding equal pay between male and female leads in Bollywood. She has emphasized the importance of solidarity among female actors in demanding fair treatment and equal opportunities. Her advocacy for equal pay is not merely about financial compensation but it's about acknowledging the value and contribution of female actors in shaping the success of the Indian films as well.

Talking about unequal pay between male and female leads, she claims that it's prevalent in almost all the industries and across the globe. When asked about this Taapsee says "This is an ongoing battle, but honestly, I feel we will not win this battle in this lifetime. But if we give up the battle, the successive generations will also not see equality. So that's my motivation to fight this battle because I want the next generation to eventually see equality,"

Taapsee was recently seen in Dunki opposite to Shahrukh Khan, where she once again kept audiences in awe with her portrayal of the character name Mannu.

She continuously raised the bar and established herself as one of the most compelling performers in the movie.

After an outstanding performance in Dunki, Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Khil Khil and Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.