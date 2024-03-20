With The Vocals Of Diljit Dosanjh, Crew Brings A Classic Iconic Song 'Choli', Setting A Perfect Holi vibe!

The
tunes
that
we
heard
in
the
trailer
and
teaser
of
Crew
have
now
come
to
life
as
the
iconic
'Choli'
song
has
now
been
released
as
a
perfect
addition
to
your
playlist
in
this
Holi
season.
Reminiscing
all
the
vibes
of
the
90s,
the
new
version
is
nothing
less
than
a
banger
with
the
vocals
of
Diljit
Dosanjh
making
us
groove
on
its
groovy
beats.
The
highly
anticipated
song
'Choli'
from
'Crew'
is
finally
out
and
worth
saying
it's
indeed
an
ultimate
Holi
jam.
With
a
backdrop
of
a
party,
the
song
features
ravishing
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
exuding
sheer
hotness
with
her
killer
moves.
The
song
is
choreographed
by
Farah
Khan.
The
iconic
90s
song
recreated
with
the
vocals
of
Diljit
Dosanjh
is
setting
a
perfect
vibe
for
this
Holi
party.
It
is
the
coolest
rendition
of
the
iconic
song
Choli
Ke
Peeche.
The
song
further
captures
glimpses
from
the
film
that
indeed
drench
us
more
into
the
fervor
of
this
commercial
family
entertainer.
The
'Choli'
song
has
been
uniquely
launched
in
Mumbai.
It's
the
first-ever
song
video
to
be
launched
on
hoarding.
Crew,
a
comedy
heist
film
directed
by
Rajesh
A.
Krishnan,
starring
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
and
Kriti
Sanon,
promises
to
deliver
laughter
and
entertainment
like
never
before.
Set
to
hit
theaters
on
March
29th,
2024,
this
cinematic
adventure
from
Balaji
Telefilms
and
Anil
Kapoor
Film
&
Communications
Network
is
sure
to
captivate
audiences
and
leave
them
spellbound.
