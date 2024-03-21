Fighter Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Its OTT Release

Fighter
Leaked:
Hrithik
Roshan
and
Deepika
Padukone
starrer
Fighter,
which
has
been
one
of
the
biggest
releases
of
the
year,
is
all
over
the
headlines
once
again.
After
all,
post
the
stupendous
box
office
run,
this
Siddharth
Anand
directorial
has
finally
been
released
on
OTT.
To
note,
Fighter,
which
also
stars
Anil
Kapoor,
Akshaye
Oberoi
and
Karan
Singh
Grover
in
the
lead,
was
released
on
Netflix.
The
movie
happens
to
be
an
action
drama
wherein
the
lead
cast
plays
the
role
of
Indian
Air
Force
Officer.
Fighter
enjoyed
a
massive
success
at
the
box
office,
along
with
several
box
office
records,
and
made
a
lifetime
collection
of
Rs
237.44
crores
gross
in
India.
And
while
the
movie
just
had
an
OTT
release,
much
to
everyone's
shock,
the
movie
has
fallen
prey
to
piracy.
Yes,
Fighter
full
movie
has
been
leaked
online
hours
after
it
had
its
OTT
release
on
Netflix.
Fighter
full
movie
leaked
online
for
free
download
According
to
media
reports,
Fighter
was
leaked
online
and
was
available
for
free
download
or
watching
online
for
free
in
HD
print
on
several
illegal
websites.
While
the
leak
has
come
as
a
shock
to
the
makers
and
is
likely
to
affect
its
viewership
worldwide.
As
Hrithik
has
collaborated
with
Deepika
for
the
first
time
in
Fighter,
he
has
been
all
praises
for
the
actress
and
gave
her
the
credit
for
the
sizzling
chemistry
between
their
characters.
To
note,
this
isn't
the
first
time
that
a
movie
has
fallen
prey
to
piracy.
Earlier
films
like
Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan,
Yodha,
Naxal:
The
Bastar
Story,
Maharani
season
3,
Article
370,
Shaitaan,
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya,
Mr
and
Mrs
Smith
Season
1,
Aarya
Season
3,
etc
were
leaked
online
within
hours
of
release.
While
piracy
has
been
a
menace,
the
showbiz
world
has
been
putting
in
efforts
to
fight
it.
But
looks
like
it
is
going
in
vain.
It
is
important
to
note
that
although
the
temptation
of
watching
a
recently
released
film
or
web
series
without
any
expense
might
be
compelling,
it
is
crucial
to
recognize
that
indulging
in
such
activities
amounts
to
an
illegal
and
non-bailable
offense.
Piracy
not
only
harms
dedicated
individuals
in
the
entertainment
industry
but
also
undermines
the
earnings
generated
from
creative
pursuits.
