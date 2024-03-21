Fighter Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Its OTT Release

Fighter Leaked: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, which has been one of the biggest releases of the year, is all over the headlines once again. After all, post the stupendous box office run, this Siddharth Anand directorial has finally been released on OTT. To note, Fighter, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover in the lead, was released on Netflix.

The movie happens to be an action drama wherein the lead cast plays the role of Indian Air Force Officer. Fighter enjoyed a massive success at the box office, along with several box office records, and made a lifetime collection of Rs 237.44 crores gross in India. And while the movie just had an OTT release, much to everyone's shock, the movie has fallen prey to piracy. Yes, Fighter full movie has been leaked online hours after it had its OTT release on Netflix.

Fighter full movie leaked online for free download

According to media reports, Fighter was leaked online and was available for free download or watching online for free in HD print on several illegal websites. While the leak has come as a shock to the makers and is likely to affect its viewership worldwide.

As Hrithik has collaborated with Deepika for the first time in Fighter, he has been all praises for the actress and gave her the credit for the sizzling chemistry between their characters.

To note, this isn't the first time that a movie has fallen prey to piracy. Earlier films like Ae Watan Mere Watan, Yodha, Naxal: The Bastar Story, Maharani season 3, Article 370, Shaitaan, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Mr and Mrs Smith Season 1, Aarya Season 3, etc were leaked online within hours of release. While piracy has been a menace, the showbiz world has been putting in efforts to fight it. But looks like it is going in vain.

It is important to note that although the temptation of watching a recently released film or web series without any expense might be compelling, it is crucial to recognize that indulging in such activities amounts to an illegal and non-bailable offense. Piracy not only harms dedicated individuals in the entertainment industry but also undermines the earnings generated from creative pursuits.

DISCLAIMER: FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy, as it is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request that you refrain from participating in any such practise or encouraging piracy in any form.