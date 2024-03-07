Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To See 2024’s 2nd Highest Opening After Fighter

Ajay Devgn is making the headlines these days for his first release of the year. We are talking about Shaitaan which is a psychological mystery thriller and also features R Madhavan and Jyothika in the lead. Helmed by Vikas Bahl directorial, Shaitaan marks Ajay's first collaboration with Madhavan and Jyothika and the trailer has left everyone excited.

Needless to say, Shaitaan is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. It is also reported that the movie is a remake of a Gujarati film Vash. From teaser to the star cast and even the trailer, everything about Shaitaan has left the fans wanting for more. And as the movie is set to hit the theatres tomorrow, there have been a speculations about how the movie will fare at the box office.

According to a report published in Koimoi, Shaittan is expected to make an opening day collection between Rs 10-12 crores. However, the official numbers are yet to be out. Well, if the reports turned out to be true, Shaitaan will emerge as the second highest opener of the year after 2024. To note, so far Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter has recorded the highest opening day collection with an earning of Rs 24.60 crores. Meanwhile, Shaitaan has raked in Rs 2.81 crores from the advance booking so far with the sale of 1.23 lakhs tickets.

Interestingly, R Madhavan got candid about working with Ajay Devgn for the first time and said, "I have been in the industry long enough to know that if there is a real Singham in the industry, it is him. I have been a huge fan of Ajay sir's work, especially the way he emotes subtly, and the kind of roles he does. I have not had much time to interact with him before this movie. But I have become a huge fan of his with this one, when he offered me Shaitaan, I asked him why he wasn't playing my role which is bigger, and I did not know the importance of this character. The teaser or trailer, all revolves around my character. It takes a certain maturity and passion towards the craft for someone to just give all the limelight decorated on a plate to another artist. I was completely mind-blown by this. I hope I can do justice to the kindness Ajay Sir has shown towards me."