Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To See 2024’s 2nd Highest Opening After Fighter

Ajay
Devgn
is
making
the
headlines
these
days
for
his
first
release
of
the
year.
We
are
talking
about
Shaitaan
which
is
a
psychological
mystery
thriller
and
also
features
R
Madhavan
and
Jyothika
in
the
lead.
Helmed
by
Vikas
Bahl
directorial,
Shaitaan
marks
Ajay's
first
collaboration
with
Madhavan
and
Jyothika
and
the
trailer
has
left
everyone
excited.
Needless
to
say,
Shaitaan
is
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year.
It
is
also
reported
that
the
movie
is
a
remake
of
a
Gujarati
film
Vash.
From
teaser
to
the
star
cast
and
even
the
trailer,
everything
about
Shaitaan
has
left
the
fans
wanting
for
more.
And
as
the
movie
is
set
to
hit
the
theatres
tomorrow,
there
have
been
a
speculations
about
how
the
movie
will
fare
at
the
box
office.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Koimoi,
Shaittan
is
expected
to
make
an
opening
day
collection
between
Rs
10-12
crores.
However,
the
official
numbers
are
yet
to
be
out.
Well,
if
the
reports
turned
out
to
be
true,
Shaitaan
will
emerge
as
the
second
highest
opener
of
the
year
after
2024.
To
note,
so
far
Hrithik
Roshan
and
Deepika
Padukone
starrer
Fighter
has
recorded
the
highest
opening
day
collection
with
an
earning
of
Rs
24.60
crores.
Meanwhile,
Shaitaan
has
raked
in
Rs
2.81
crores
from
the
advance
booking
so
far
with
the
sale
of
1.23
lakhs
tickets.
Interestingly,
R
Madhavan
got
candid
about
working
with
Ajay
Devgn
for
the
first
time
and
said,
"I
have
been
in
the
industry
long
enough
to
know
that
if
there
is
a
real
Singham
in
the
industry,
it
is
him.
I
have
been
a
huge
fan
of
Ajay
sir's
work,
especially
the
way
he
emotes
subtly,
and
the
kind
of
roles
he
does.
I
have
not
had
much
time
to
interact
with
him
before
this
movie.
But
I
have
become
a
huge
fan
of
his
with
this
one,
when
he
offered
me
Shaitaan,
I
asked
him
why
he
wasn't
playing
my
role
which
is
bigger,
and
I
did
not
know
the
importance
of
this
character.
The
teaser
or
trailer,
all
revolves
around
my
character.
It
takes
a
certain
maturity
and
passion
towards
the
craft
for
someone
to
just
give
all
the
limelight
decorated
on
a
plate
to
another
artist.
I
was
completely
mind-blown
by
this.
I
hope
I
can
do
justice
to
the
kindness
Ajay
Sir
has
shown
towards
me."
Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2024, 18:46 [IST]