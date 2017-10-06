 »   »   » Chef Movie Review: Tells You Why There Is No Love Sincerer Than The Love Of Food!

Plot

Roshan Kalra (Saif Ali Khan) is a Michelin three-starred chef at a plush Indian restaurant in New York. However, when one of his customers finds fault in his food, Kalra loses his temper and ends up punching the guy's nose.



While everyone around 'Roshan K' believes that he has lost his Midas touch, the man refuses to get a reality check. As repercussions of his actions, he ends up getting fired from his job.



Meanwhile, his good friend and ex- colleague Vinnie (Shobita Dhulipal) convinces him to use this hiatus to visit his ex- wife Radha (Padmapriya Janakiraman) and his son Armaan aka 'Arri' (Svar Kamble) who live in Cochin.



The rest of the film revolves around how this 'life-changing' trip brings him closer to his son and helps him rediscover his knack for cooking.





