 »   »   » Indu Sarkar Movie Review: Ends Up As A Mufffled Voice Rather Than A Heart-Wrenching Scream!

Plot

The title on the screen reads "1975: Emergency", which is followed by a shot of the famous blank editorial in the Indian Express. Indu Sarkar starts off with brutal scenes of a forced vasectomy drive in Mubanapur village near Punjab-Haryana border. This is just a glimpse of one of the most darkest periods in the world's biggest democracy wherein a power-drunk government had almost allowed dictatorship to raise its ugly head.



Else in the country, an orphan, Indu (Kirti Kulhari) is a woman with a stammer who seeks solace in poems until she meets an over-ambitious bureaucrat, Navin Sarkar (Tota Roy Choudhary) and gets hitched to him.



When Navin's boss demands poems to go along with his pro-Emergency speeches, Indu agrees. However, her life takes a different turn when she witnesses violence at Turkman Gate in Delhi. There, she rescues two orphaned kids but soon finds herself at the opposing end of her husband's views on Emergency. Circumstances force Indu to make a tough choice. But, she finds her voice and chooses to walk out on Navin who mocks her by saying, "Haklaate haklaate haq maangne chali."



Is Indu right in choosing a life of rebellion?





