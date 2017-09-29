 »   »   » Judwaa 2 Movie Review: Varun Dhawan Is 'Two Much Fun' In This Trip Down Nostalgia Lane!

Plot

Judwaa 2 opens with a scene where we see a couple expecting their first child. Soon, the mother goes into the labour while the father is still on his way to the hospital. When she finally gives birth to twins, the doctor lets out a revelation- the babies' have similar reflexes as they were conjoined before the hospital separated them.

However, their happiness is short-lived when a smuggler kingpin Charles (Zakir Hussain) whom the father met at the airport follows him back to the hospital and in a tussle, ends up stealing one of the newborns. He is soon caught, but he lies that he has killed the stolen baby.

Soon, the couple shifts to London with Prem (Varun Dhawan). Unknown to them, the separated twin Raja (Varun Dhawan) is very much alive and is adopted by a fisherwoman. Years pass by. Prem is a simpleton who gets bullied in college for his meekness. On the other hand, Raja grows up to be a strong, street-smart lad. The rest of the plot revolves around how their mistaken identity creates chaos and confusion before they cross their paths with each other.