 »   »   » The House Next Door Movie Review: 'Pure' Frights That Will Give You Sleepless Nights!

Plot

The film begins with the past (black and white) where we see the introduction of an expecting Chinese mother and her young daughter. A couple of their 'loving' moments is shown- the girl stepping out of the well and hugging her mother.



Cut to 2016, A love-making couple Krrish, a brain neuro surgeon (Siddharth) and Lakshmi (Andrea Jeremiah) rewind back to their early days about their first meeting which culminated into a secular wedding.



Everything is happy and gay for this much-in-love couple until Paul (Atul Kulkarni) and his family shift in the house next door. His eldest daughter Jenny (Andrea Jeremiah) is a rebel. She is troubled by her mother's death and has a thing for gothic. We find her crushing over Krrish who just brushes off her advances. Life is normal for these two families. Until that fateful night! Jenny suddenly develops mysterious bout of fits. Soon, a series of paranormal events affect the lives of people around her. Is the seed of this mystery sown in the past?





