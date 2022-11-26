‘Sharm Kro:’ Netizens Came Down Harsh On Sara Ali Khan For Her Bikini Pic 

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most-followed celebrities of the current generation. The actress's love for oceans and beach wear is quite evident from her Instagram page. Sara is a fun-loving person who never fails to amuse her fans with her creative and eccentric Instagram feed. The Simmba actress knows how to look cute in a traditional Indian outfit and has set the internet ablaze with her bikini choices.

On Friday (November 25), the actress posted another sexy photo to her Instagram page, this time wearing a floral pink bikini and a white kimono.The picturesque snap featured a cycle and blue waters in the background. Sharing the photo, Sara captioned it, "Be shore of yourself. Come out of your shell. Take time to coast. Avoid pier pressure. Sea life's beauty. Don't get so tide down on work that you miss out on life's beautiful waves."

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post below:-

Sara Ali Khan looked absolutely hot and pretty in the photo in which she spoke about self-love, and many social media users were cheesed off by it and trolled Khan in the most brutal way while several of them moral policed her. One user commented, "Kuch toh shram karo," while another wrote, "Cycle ke chain me kapda fas gaya hai...aas paas koi nahi hai to dekh rahi hai ki koi magarmach aake kapda chain se nikal de."

"Ese bikni pehan ke kon saical chalata hy?" asked one Instagram user. Another comment read, "Yeh toh sirf pose hai in wastro main cycle chla ke dikha dijiye, agar kapde pariyon main nhi phase toh aap toh aap Olympic ja skti hai." One user asked about her religion and said, "Mam aap muslim ho ya English women Jo aise dress pehan te ho." Another user wrote, "jumma hai aaj.namaz ka time."

Meanwhile, several of her fans came out in support. One fan said, "Kiya Muslim Kiya Hindu laga rakha ha. she is a human ok, put it on your mind. non sense sab lok." Another user commented, "A beautiful Mermaid look alike Enjoying cycling alongside Shore." Several of her fans dropped red heart emojis, and many called her "gorgeous."

Sara Ali Khan lately has been in headlines for her rumoured relationship with cricketer Shubman Gill. The young cricketer recently commented on their alleged dating rumours with the Bollywood star and said, "maybe..maybe not."

While on the work front, Sara was last seen with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re. She will next be working in a rom-com opposite actor Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar; on the other hand, she has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangdha Singh.