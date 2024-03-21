Abhimanyu Dassani Shares Unseen Pics, Video As Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Turns 5

The man who does not feel any pain, actor Abhimanyu Dassani who made his debut with his commendable acting skills reminisces 5 years of the film 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.

Starring opposite Radhika Madan, Abhimanyu performed all the stunts himself. The actor even broke a finger and dislocated his shoulder while filming.

Garnering immense love from the audience, the actor also won his first Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his performance. On the occasion of the film completing 5 years, the actor shares some unseen pictures/ videos from his shooting experience.

On the work front, Abhimanyu will be seen in 'Nausikhiye' next.