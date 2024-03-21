Abhimanyu Dassani Shares Unseen Pics, Video As Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Turns 5

The
man
who
does
not
feel
any
pain,
actor
Abhimanyu
Dassani
who
made
his
debut
with
his
commendable
acting
skills
reminisces
5
years
of
the
film
'Mard
Ko
Dard
Nahi
Hota'.
Starring
opposite
Radhika
Madan,
Abhimanyu
performed
all
the
stunts
himself.
The
actor
even
broke
a
finger
and
dislocated
his
shoulder
while
filming.
Garnering
immense
love
from
the
audience,
the
actor
also
won
his
first
Filmfare
Award
for
Best
Male
Debut
for
his
performance.
On
the
occasion
of
the
film
completing
5
years,
the
actor
shares
some
unseen
pictures/
videos
from
his
shooting
experience.
On
the
work
front,
Abhimanyu
will
be
seen
in
'Nausikhiye'
next.
Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 16:21 [IST]