Abhimanyu Dassani On His Film Releases Being Stuck Due To Pandemic: Why Focus On Things You Can't Change?

Abhimanyu Dassani who was last in the Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar, has already wrapped up two films, Sabbir Khan's Nikamma and Umesh Shukla's Aankh Micholi. However, there's still no update on the release dates of these two movies.

Recently in a tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, when Abhimanyu was asked about it, he said, "Yaar, hota hai. What can I or you do? It's very uncertain, everyone is going through something or the other. There is not much you can really do about it, why focus on things you can't change. Jo hoga achhe ke liye hoga."

Speaking about Nikamma, the actor revealed that he did have a word with the producers of the film who told him that they are figuring it out.

"I said 'don't worry, it's your film, you decide and let me know. If you all want me to be part of the discussion, I will be there to give my two cents, whatever your options are'," the actor shared.

Abhimanyu is currently prepping for his upcoming projects at home. Spilling the beans about it, he shared, "The government has been juggling occupancy up and down, dates of films have also been rescheduled time and again. You have got to be patient about that. I am sure the producers will work out something. Other than that, I didn't have shoots in the near future, I have been training for the next thing I am doing. Then reading over video calls and research for my next character."

On being asked what kept him going, the actor said that the response that he received for his last release Meenakshi Sundareshwar made a big difference to what he felt about the year gone by. He added that it was overwhelming to see the movie trending worldwide for seven weeks as the entire team has put in honest efforts in making that film.

Talking about Abhimanyu's upcoming releases, he will next be seen in Nikamma which also stars Shilpa Shetty and marks the Bollywood debut of singer Shirley Setia. On the other hand, Aankh Micholi has an ensemble cast which includes names like Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal and Sharman Joshi.