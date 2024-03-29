Crew OTT Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Tabu-Kareena-Kriti's Film Online After Theatrical Run?

Crew OTT Release Date Update: March is turning out to be a blockbuster month for cinephiles as the producers are treating them with different themes. While Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan wooed the audience, Madgaon Express has also raked in decent moolah at the box office. Another significant film has hit the silver screens on Friday (March 29). There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Crew.

CREW CAST

The makers of the film roped in three leading ladies to play main leads. Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon are the main pillars, who have carried the flick on their shoulders. They are well-supported by Diljit Dosanjh, Rajesh Sharma and Saswata Chatterjee.

Comedy King Kapil Sharma made a special appearance in Crew, which has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Kareena Kapoor expressed her excitement on the release of Crew and said that she is elated to collaborate with Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

"We're an all women kind of army, Tabu, Kriti all of us. I feel this film is all all-female-led led Heist comedy in Ocean Eleven, Oceans Eight space. You've always seen the males do it but now I think we're ready for the female heist comedy which I think it is," Kareena said in a statement as quoted as saying by Firstpost.

CREW BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1 PREDICTION

According to Sacnilk, Crew has sold over 1 lakh tickets. The advance booking stands at Rs 2.58 crore for the film till the time of reporting. Considering the buzz surrounding the film, it is expected to cross the Rs 5-crore mark on its first day at the box office.

Keeping in mind the hype and star-studded cast, we won't be surprised if the movie surpasses all the expectations.

CREW OTT RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN WILL FILM PREMIERE ON NETFLIX?

Wondering when and where to watch Crew online after the theatrical run? Several films like Fighter, Animal and Sam Bahadur premiered on OTT two months after their release in the cinema halls.

According to a report in OTTPlay, Netflix India has bought the streaming rights of Crew. Yes, you read that right! The leading OTT platform has reportedly signed the deal for the digital premiere of the highly anticipated flick, which is the last major release of March 2024.

The report in the portal stated that Crew will have its digital premiere on Netflix in the next two months after its theatrical run.