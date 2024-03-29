Crew OTT Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Tabu-Kareena-Kriti's Film Online After Theatrical Run?

Crew
OTT
Release
Date
Update:
March
is
turning
out
to
be
a
blockbuster
month
for
cinephiles
as
the
producers
are
treating
them
with
different
themes.
While
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Shaitaan
wooed
the
audience,
Madgaon
Express
has
also
raked
in
decent
moolah
at
the
box
office.
Another
significant
film
has
hit
the
silver
screens
on
Friday
(March
29).
There's
no
prize
for
guessing
that
we
are
talking
about
Crew.
CREW
CAST
The
makers
of
the
film
roped
in
three
leading
ladies
to
play
main
leads.
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
and
Kriti
Sanon
are
the
main
pillars,
who
have
carried
the
flick
on
their
shoulders.
They
are
well-supported
by
Diljit
Dosanjh,
Rajesh
Sharma
and
Saswata
Chatterjee.
Comedy
King
Kapil
Sharma
made
a
special
appearance
in
Crew,
which
has
been
directed
by
Rajesh
Krishnan.
Kareena
Kapoor
expressed
her
excitement
on
the
release
of
Crew
and
said
that
she
is
elated
to
collaborate
with
Ekta
Kapoor
and
Rhea
Kapoor.
"We're
an
all
women
kind
of
army,
Tabu,
Kriti
all
of
us.
I
feel
this
film
is
all
all-female-led
led
Heist
comedy
in
Ocean
Eleven,
Oceans
Eight
space.
You've
always
seen
the
males
do
it
but
now
I
think
we're
ready
for
the
female
heist
comedy
which
I
think
it
is," Kareena
said
in
a
statement
as
quoted
as
saying
by
Firstpost.
CREW
BOX
OFFICE
COLLECTION
DAY
1
PREDICTION
According
to
Sacnilk,
Crew
has
sold
over
1
lakh
tickets.
The
advance
booking
stands
at
Rs
2.58
crore
for
the
film
till
the
time
of
reporting.
Considering
the
buzz
surrounding
the
film,
it
is
expected
to
cross
the
Rs
5-crore
mark
on
its
first
day
at
the
box
office.
Keeping
in
mind
the
hype
and
star-studded
cast,
we
won't
be
surprised
if
the
movie
surpasses
all
the
expectations.
CREW
OTT
RELEASE
DATE,
PLATFORM:
WHEN
WILL
FILM
PREMIERE
ON
NETFLIX?
Wondering
when
and
where
to
watch
Crew
online
after
the
theatrical
run?
Several
films
like
Fighter,
Animal
and
Sam
Bahadur
premiered
on
OTT
two
months
after
their
release
in
the
cinema
halls.
According
to
a
report
in
OTTPlay,
Netflix
India
has
bought
the
streaming
rights
of
Crew.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
leading
OTT
platform
has
reportedly
signed
the
deal
for
the
digital
premiere
of
the
highly
anticipated
flick,
which
is
the
last
major
release
of
March
2024.
The
report
in
the
portal
stated
that
Crew
will
have
its
digital
premiere
on
Netflix
in
the
next
two
months
after
its
theatrical
run.