Netizens Lauded Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Bastar:The Naxal Story For Bringing The Harsh Reality Of Journalism

Ever
since
Vipul
Amrutlal
Shah,
Sudipto
Sen,
and
Adah
Sharma's
'Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story'has
been
released,
the
film
is
making
uproar
noises
everywhere.
While
the
film
is
having
a
hard
impact
on
the
audience's
minds
with
its
story,
they
are
also
making
the
characters
in
the
film
most
relatable.
Recently,
a
netizen
watched
the
film
and
praised
it
highly
on
social
media.
She
also
shared
a
clip
from
the
film
where
she
thanked
the
makers
for
exposing
the
hard-hitting
reality
of
a
journalist
and
the
leading
news
paper.
Sharing
the
video
on
social
media,
the
user
wrote,
saying,
"In
a
world
where
the
media
often
dictates
the
narrative,
#BastarTheNaxalStory
stands
out
for
its
courage
to
challenge
the
status
quo.
Thank
you
for
exposing
the
biases."
There
is
no
denying
the
fact
that
Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story
has
opened
many
unhidden
truths
about
the
nations,
and
the
film
has
revealed
the
double
standard
faces
of
politics
and
the
journalists
who
were
part
of
the
rise
of
the
Naxalites
in
the
nation.
The
film
even
received
standing
ovations
from
the
audiences
at
several
screenings
and
has
left
everyone
in
tears.
Following
the
release,
CRPF
Jawans
also
praised
the
film
and
expressed
their
gratitude
to
the
makers
for
bringing
the
truth
to
the
nation.
Produced
by
Vipul
Amrutlal
Shah's
Sunshine
Pictures
and
co-produced
by
Aashin
A.
Shah,
'Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story'
is
directed
by
Sudipto
Sen
and
features
Adah
Sharma
in
the
lead.
The
film
is
now
screening
in
the
nationwide
cinemas.
Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2024, 17:29 [IST]