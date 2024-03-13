English Edition
Book Your Tickets To Know The Hard Hitting And Bold Truth Of The Nation With Bastar The Naxal Story!

Bastar The Naxal Story

Vipul Amrutlal Shah - Sudipto Sen and Adah Sharma's 'Bastar The Naxal Story' is among those film of the year which is carrying extremely hot buzz. Ever since the announcement, it has been into the headlines and with the trailer and song 'Vande Veeram' being opened with extremely positive response, the buzz amplified to unprecedented level.

While two days left for the release of the film, the audiences are awaiting for its advance booking to be open and taking into consideration the buzz ,makers has opened the doors for the advance booking across the nation.

"It's time to uncover the truth!

Bastar: The Naxal Story hits screens in just 2 days, book your tickets now for 'Bastar: The Naxal Story.' Advance bookings now open. In cinemas on 15th March

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on March 15, 2024, in cinemas worldwide.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 11:36 [IST]
X