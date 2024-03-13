Book Your Tickets To Know The Hard Hitting And Bold Truth Of The Nation With Bastar The Naxal Story!

Vipul
Amrutlal
Shah
-
Sudipto
Sen
and
Adah
Sharma's
'Bastar
The
Naxal
Story'
is
among
those
film
of
the
year
which
is
carrying
extremely
hot
buzz.
Ever
since
the
announcement,
it
has
been
into
the
headlines
and
with
the
trailer
and
song
'Vande
Veeram'
being
opened
with
extremely
positive
response,
the
buzz
amplified
to
unprecedented
level.
While
two
days
left
for
the
release
of
the
film,
the
audiences
are
awaiting
for
its
advance
booking
to
be
open
and
taking
into
consideration
the
buzz
,makers
has
opened
the
doors
for
the
advance
booking
across
the
nation.
Sharing
the
update
on
the
same,
the
makers
jotted
down
a
caption
which
says,
"It's
time
to
uncover
the
truth!
Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story
hits
screens
in
just
2
days,
book
your
tickets
now
for
'Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story.'
Advance
bookings
now
open.
In
cinemas
on
15th
March
Produced
by
Vipul
Amrutlal
Shah's
Sunshine
Pictures
and
co-produced
by
Aashin
A.
Shah,
'Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story'
is
directed
by
Sudipto
Sen
and
will
have
Adah
Sharma
in
the
lead.
The
film
will
be
released
on
March
15,
2024,
in
cinemas
worldwide.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 11:36 [IST]