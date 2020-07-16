    For Quick Alerts
      Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Kanye West And Other Prominent People's Twitter Accounts Hacked

      Twitter faced a massive attack called as "a coordinated social engineering attack" by the microblogging platform. Hackers had attacked many high profile Twitter users including ex-US President Barack Obama, Tesla's Elon Musk, rapper Kanye West, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and others in an apparent Bitcoin scam.

      Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Kanye West And Other Prominent Peoples Twitter Accounts Hacked

      The verified accounts of the celebrities requested donations in the cryptocurrency. A tweet from Gates' account said, "Everyone is asking me to give back You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000." As soon as the tweets started making the rounds, Gemini cryptocurrency exchange co-founder Cameron Winklevoss warned from his official account on Twitter and wrote, "This is a SCAM, DO NOT participate!"

      Similar tweets were shared on other accounts that read, "I am giving back, all bitcoins sent to my address below will be sent back doubled."

      Jack Dorsey On Twitter Hack

      Jack Dorsey On Twitter Hack

      Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also opened up about the attack on Twitter and wrote, "We all feel terrible this happened. We're diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened." He also added, "Tough day for us at Twitter."

      Kanye West's Tweet

      Kanye West's Tweet

      Twitter also explained that the co-ordinated attack was targeting its employees "with access to internal systems and tools. We know they [the hackers] used this access to take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and Tweet on their behalf," the company said in a series of tweets. To make sure no more scams take place, Twitter disabled the ability to tweet from all validated accounts for about two hours.

      Elon Musk And Bill Gates' Tweet

      Elon Musk And Bill Gates' Tweet

      According to reports, this is not the first time Twitter has reported a massive hack. Back in August 2019, Jack Dorsey's personal Twitter account was hacked and a series of insulting messages were posted without his knowledge.

      Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 12:29 [IST]
