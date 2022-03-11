Grimes & Elon Musk Secretly Welcomed Second Child Via Surrogacy; Twitter Reacts To Daughter's Name

Grimes has welcomed her second child with Elon Musk. The 33-year-old artist Claire Elise Boucher, revealed the news to Vanity Fair and said that the couple welcomed their surrogate daughter in December 2021.

The couple's first child had garnered a lot of headlines at the time of his birth after Elon announced his name as X Æ A-Xii Musk, who goes by X. However, Twitter is more understanding towards their daughter's name Exa Dark Siderl Musk. According to Entertainment Tonight the couple will casually be calling their daughter Y.

Take a look at Twitter's reaction to Exa's name:

They named their child Exa and honestly its much better — Kameelah (@KameelahPope) March 11, 2022

Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.



Ok. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 11, 2022

Exa Dark is kinda a sick name — Ever, Greatest (@_youngGUNNer) March 11, 2022

exa dark??? kind of a dope ass name — steven anita (@petaltit) March 11, 2022

ALRIGHT

SORRY

ILL SAY IT

I LIKE WHAT GRIMES NAMED HER DAUGHTER (the first name specifically. Not the rest of that mess)

I THINK “EXA” IS PRETTY — 𝐻𝒾𝓃𝒶🌺 (@Breecachu) March 11, 2022

Grimes also shared the significance of her daughter's name and revealed that Exa relates to the phrase exaFLOPS, which stands for "the ability to do one quintillion floating-point operations per second." She added that Y's middle name Dark, is a play on the word "unknown."

The artist revealed they decided to opt for a surrogate due to fear that she would have complications, which Grimes said she endured during her first pregnancy.

For the unversed, Grimes and Elon had announced their separation in 2021 however, Grimes told Entertainment Tonight that they have reconciled. She asserted that their relationship is the "best it's ever been," because they "just needed to be free."

Explaining further she said, "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid. We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time.... We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."

Notably, X was welcomed by Grimes and Elon in May 2020. Back in November 2021, Elon was spotted with his blond-headed son during a virtual presentation on the space company Tesla's new rocket. Musk, 50, has been divorced three times and has had seven children.