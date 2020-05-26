Elon Musk And Grimes Change Their Son's Name With Roman Twist; Can You Pronounce It?
Earlier this month, amid the pandemic, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes announced the birth of their baby. Elon first shared a picture of himself holding the baby and soon announced the new born's name as "X Æ A-12 Musk". The two continue to grab headlines, as people try to figure out what the name meant and how to pronounce it.
According to reports, the couple could face legal issues as California's law does not allow special characters in a name. Over the weekend, the Canadian singer, Grimes posted a new photo on Instagram with her baby boy, when she was asked by a follower about the baby's new name.
Grimes On Instagram
The fan asked, "Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws? What is the baby's new name?" Grimes then replied to the comment with the new name as, "X Æ A-Xii".
The couple has not opened up about the change of 12 to Roman numbers in the name, but fans are still confused about how to pronounce the new name.
Musk's First Twitter Post
Elon, during a podcast, had explained how to pronounce the name before it was changed. While appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he released the correct pronunciation is: "X Ash A Twelve." The name came from both parents and is also inspired by "the coolest plane ever," said Musk.
Musk Explain The Name
"First of all, my partner's the one that mostly came up with the name. It's just X, the letter X, and then the ‘Æ' is pronounced, ‘Ash,' and then, ‘A-12' is my contribution. A-12."
Elon also explained how his favourite plan made into his son's name. "Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever. It's true."
