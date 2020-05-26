Elon Musk And Grimes Change Their Son's Name With Roman Twist; Can You Pronounce It?

Grimes On Instagram

The fan asked, "Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws? What is the baby's new name?" Grimes then replied to the comment with the new name as, "X Æ A-Xii".

The couple has not opened up about the change of 12 to Roman numbers in the name, but fans are still confused about how to pronounce the new name.

Musk's First Twitter Post

Elon, during a podcast, had explained how to pronounce the name before it was changed. While appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he released the correct pronunciation is: "X Ash A Twelve." The name came from both parents and is also inspired by "the coolest plane ever," said Musk.

Musk Explain The Name

"First of all, my partner's the one that mostly came up with the name. It's just X, the letter X, and then the ‘Æ' is pronounced, ‘Ash,' and then, ‘A-12' is my contribution. A-12."

Elon also explained how his favourite plan made into his son's name. "Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever. It's true."