George Clooney Defends Tom Cruise After Rant From The Sets Of Mission: Impossible 7 Goes Viral

12 MI7 Crew Members Have Tested Positive Since Production Resumed

The MI7 crew is currently shooting in London after wrapping up schedules in Norway and Italy. The film has been delayed several times due to the pandemic and the surge in cases recently. According to a report in Daily Mail, 12 crew members tested positive for COVID-19 since the production began in early September.

George Clooney Said He Understands Why Tom Lost His Cool

Defending Tom's position on the film's set as an actor and a producer, Clooney added "And, you know, if the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs. People have to understand that and have to be responsible. It's just not my style to, you know, to take everybody to task that way."

Clooney said, calling out specific people would not help, "everybody has their own style," but "I don't know all the circumstances so maybe he had it 10 or 15 times before."

Mission: Impossible 7 To Release In 2021

On a related note, Mission: Impossible 7 will see Cruise return as Ethan Hunt alongside Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell and Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn. Reportedly, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny are also returning after their last appearance in the first Mission: Impossible film in 1996.