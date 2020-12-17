George Clooney Defends Tom Cruise After Rant From The Sets Of Mission: Impossible 7 Goes Viral
Tom Cruise went viral on social media after an audio of him yelling on the sets of Mission: Impossible 7 surfaced online. In the audio shared by The Sun, Tom can be heard threatening to fire employees if they were to be seen violating COVID-19 safety protocols. Now, George Clooney has defended the MI 7 actor during a virtual interview on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday.
While on the show, Clooney said that he would have handled the situation differently. He said that Tom's reaction is understandable and added, "He didn't overreact because it is a problem. I have a friend who's an AD on another TV show who just had the almost exact same thing happen with not quite as far out a response."
Clooney went on to share how he would have dealt with the situation. "I wouldn't have done it that big. I wouldn't have, you know, pulled people out. You're in a position of power and it's tricky, right? You do have a responsibility for everybody else and he's absolutely right about that."
12 MI7 Crew Members Have Tested Positive Since Production Resumed
The MI7 crew is currently shooting in London after wrapping up schedules in Norway and Italy. The film has been delayed several times due to the pandemic and the surge in cases recently. According to a report in Daily Mail, 12 crew members tested positive for COVID-19 since the production began in early September.
George Clooney Said He Understands Why Tom Lost His Cool
Defending Tom's position on the film's set as an actor and a producer, Clooney added "And, you know, if the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs. People have to understand that and have to be responsible. It's just not my style to, you know, to take everybody to task that way."
Clooney said, calling out specific people would not help, "everybody has their own style," but "I don't know all the circumstances so maybe he had it 10 or 15 times before."
Mission: Impossible 7 To Release In 2021
On a related note, Mission: Impossible 7 will see Cruise return as Ethan Hunt alongside Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell and Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn. Reportedly, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny are also returning after their last appearance in the first Mission: Impossible film in 1996.
