Gospel Singer Troy Sneed Passes Away Due To Coronavirus

Grammy nominee Troy Sneed has breathed his last due to complications from Coronavirus at the age of 52. A report in Billboard said the gospel singer passed away on Monday at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

A family friend and radio personality KD Bowe confirmed the news through an Instagram post. He wrote "I don't know how to make sense of this. I'm not ok, man. Covid19 sucks. Will y'all please pray for Emily & the kids? Please? RIH, King. Or walk around it all day. #RIPTroySneed."

Sneed, known for his album Call Jesus, started his music career in 1999 with the same album, in collaboration with Malaco Records. He reportedly travelled throughout the US to sing the gospel with Georgia Mass Choir. Some of his hit songs include Work It Out and My Heart Says Yes. Sneed is survived by his wife, Emily and four children, Troy Jr., Evany, Trey and Tyler.

Until now, several celebrities have passed away due to Coronavirus in the US including, Jazz pianist, composer, author Mike Longo (83), cultural historian, curator, and art critic Maurice Berger, playwright and screenwriter Terrence McNally, actor Mark Blum and many more.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to open up about being infected by COVID-19, followed by Idris Elba, singer Pink and more, who have since tested negative, and are trying their best to help their community survive the pandemic.

