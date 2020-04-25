Marvel Shifts Release Dates Of Spider-Man 3, Doctor Strange 2 And Thor: Love and Thunder

Many film releases have been postponed due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, and the recent films to bite the dust are Marvel's most-awaited phase four films, Spider-Man 3, Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love And Thunder.

Marvel fans were hoping to visit the theatres soon for Black Widow's solo film. However, its release got pushed back along with the production of other Marvel movies, serials, and TV shows amid the ongoing COVID 19 lockdown. Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Co. recently confirmed the change in the release dates of the upcoming films, Spider-Man 3, followed by Marvel announced the delay in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer, set to release in November 2021, has been pushed to March 2022. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is the sequel to the 2016 release, which was the first film in the Doctor Strange franchise.

Tom Holland's third film in the Spider-Man franchise, was earlier scheduled to release in July 2021. According to the Fox News report, it will now hit the movie theatres in November 2021. Sony also revealed that the sequel of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will release in October 2022, which was originally scheduled to come out in April 2022.

Meanwhile, Disney announced that Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starrer Thor: Love and Thunder will be pushed back to February 2022. The film is one of the most awaited releases in MCU as it will feature Natalie taking up the hammer as female Thor.

Mark Ruffalo Is Open For A Hulk Stand-Alone

Popstar Beyonce Knowles Pledges Million To Fund Mental Health Support Amid COVID-19 Pandemic