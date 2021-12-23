Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Teaser: Wanda To Help Take On Evil Doctor Strange?

Marvel Studios finally released the first teaser of the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel titled, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The teaser was also part of Spider-Man: No Way Home's post-credit scene, which had been leaked, but now the makers have also released it online.

The clip hints that Benedict Cumberbatch may be playing both the hero and the villain here as Doctor Strange is seen coming face-to-face with an evil version of himself. After the release of WandaVision, fans assume, Wanda aka the Scarlet Witch could become the villain in the film, however, the clip shows Strange reached out to Wanda for help.

Take a look at the teaser:

Kevin Feige Reveals Why Benedict Cumberbatch's Cameo In WandaVision Was Cancelled

The film reportedly follows after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home where Strange bouched a spell that broke the multiverse. The impact of the spell will possibly be seen in Doctor Strange 2. The teaser also gives a glimpse at other characters from the film including, Rachel McAdams as Strange's love interest Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as fellow sorcerer Karl Mordo, Sorcerer Supreme Wong as well as Xochitl Gomez as Miss America, a new superhero being introduced to the MCU in this film.

Most of all, fans were shocked to see the big reveal when Strange comes face to face with a seemingly evil version of himself as the voice-over by Ejiofor calls him 'the greatest threat to our universe'.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer Leaked: Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch & Evil Doc Spotted

Doctor Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch, first appeared in his solo film titled Doctor Strange released in 2016. He soon became one of the biggest defenders of MCU, he has since appeared in several other Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi, is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on May 6, 2022.