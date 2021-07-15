Tom Hiddleston To Return As Loki For Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Report

Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief will reportedly return to MCU with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Thor's brother Loki died at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, however fans were excited to see Tom reprise the role for a solo TV show. However, reports have now claimed that the actor will continue appearing in MCU's Phase 4 movies.

The Hollywood Report revealed that the 40-year-old English actor is "expected to appear" in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe chapter. While the news has not been confirmed officially by the studio, the Loki finale revealed that the story plays well into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, set to release in 2022.

Meanwhile, Loki's head writer Michael Waldron is one of the two writers of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The season 1 finale has also set up the story for Spider-Man: No Way Home (out December 17, 2021), which reportedly will also star Benedict Cumberbatch's, Doctor Strange.

Apart from Loki, WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen also has a role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Similar to Loki's finale, WandaVision also set up her journey in the MCU phase 4.

Apart from Benedict Cumberbatch and Olsen, Doctor Strange 2 also stars Benedict Wong as Strange's mentor-friend Wong, Rachel McAdams as Strange's love interest Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Strange's friend-turned-enemy Karl Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as LGBTQ superhero America Chavez.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to release on March 25, 2022. Meanwhile, studio has hinted that Hiddleston will next be seen in Loki Season 2 that will begin production in early 2022.