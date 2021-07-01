Exclusive! The Tomorrow War: Director Chris McKay On How Cinematographer Larry Fong Made Sci-Fi Film Feel Real

The Tomorrow War starring Chris Pratt, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin and others is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2021. The filmmaker Chris McKay recently opened up about the awaited release and its filming process with Filmibeat. Apart from Chris McKay, the film is also making buzz thanks to cinematographer Larry Fong's involvement.

Larry Fong best known for iconic films like Sucker Punch, Now You See Me, Watchmen, Kong: Skull Island, 300, Batman vs. Superman and more is expected to bring something new to the sci-fi film.

Talking about working with him, McKay said, "Larry Fong is amazing." He added, "Not only does he have the best eye in the business, he's just a really fun guy to have around on set. As a director, you end up collaborating with a lot of different people on a film, and Larry was one of my favorites on The Tomorrow War."

Calling Larry a magician, McKay added, "He creates jaw-dropping images, and he goes about everything so humbly! He's a brilliant artist...and also strangely a really, really great magician! This is not a joke. In between setups he'd perform really clever magic tricks!"

McKay said despite the futuristic premise of the story, he wanted The Tomorrow War to feel as real as possible rather than hyper-stylized. He also chose to shoot on location as much as they could and limit the amount of green screen used. However, he said it was possible with Larry's support.

"Larry knew exactly how to make things feel real and tactile by bringing out the natural colours of the world we created. He made everything feel lived-in, which was exactly what I was looking for," the director told Filmibeat.

The sci-fi film follows a Dan Forester who joins the army of the future, to fight in a war 30 years from now that will wipe out humanity. Dan who is determined to save the world for his daughter, teams up with a brilliant scientist and his estranged father to rewrite the planet's fate.