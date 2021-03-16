Fifty Shades Of Grey Star Jamie Dornan's Father Dr Jim Dornan Passes Away After Contracting COVID-19

Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan's father, obstetrician and gynaecologist Jim Dornan passed away yesterday on March 15, 2021. Jim had reportedly contracted Coronavirus before passing away at the age of 73. The news of his death was confirmed by the Northern Ireland Pancreatic Center (NIPANC), where Dornan had served as president.

The news of his death was shared on Instagram. NIPANC also remembered Jim for his dedication towards public service and said, "It is with great sadness that NIPANC has heard of the death of Professor Jim Dornan, who died in the UAE on 15 March. He was internationally renowned as a world-class obstetrician and gynaecologist."

The post further read, "His relationship with NIPANC was founded on his own family's experience of this terrible cancer, with the tragic death of his first wife, Lorna, more than twenty years ago. Our thoughts and prayer go out to His family, Samina, Liesa, Jess and Jamie at this difficult time."

Talking about actor Jamie best known for his role in Fifty Shades of Grey and The Fall, he also lost his mother Lorna in 1998. She reportedly died after battling pancreatic cancer. In a 2018 interview with the BBC, the actor said nothing has had a "bigger impact in my life than the death of my mother."

The actor who has three daughters with wife Amelia Warner, had added, "You never get over it and now that I have kids myself I see they don't have a grandmother from my side -- that's an odd thing."

Notably, a Twitter post by NIPANC had confirmed that Jim contracted COVID-19, on March 14, 2021. In 2005, Jim was also diagnosed with lymphocytic leukaemia.

