Golden Globes 2021: Where And When To Catch The First Awards Of The Season

Golden Globes this Sunday (February 28) will kick off 2021's awards season in a hybrid manner, with some celebrities walking down the red carpet while others joining in through webcams and the safety of their homes. Keeping the pandemic in mind, the Golden Globes this year will be taking place on two coasts for the first time.

Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be returning for the fourth time to host the awards show. While Tina Fey will host from New York, Poehler will be joining from Beverly Hills, California. According to reports, the award presenters will be seen on both stages but the winners will appear virtually from all across the world.

Celebrities presenting at Golden Globes include Michael Douglas, his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Sterling K Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo and Joaquin Phoenix. Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger, Annie Mumolo, Kenan Thompson, Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Kate Hudson and Margot Robbie, will also be walking the red carpet at the Globes.

With few celebrities walking the red carpet, a pre-show event will also be taking place before the ceremony begins. According to usatoday.com, the pre-show will be streaming live on @GoldenGlobes Twitter and E! Online Twitter handle. Meanwhile, a traditional red carpet coverage with virtual nominee interviews will be taking place on E! Online and NBC's websites.

The three-hour-long awards ceremony will start on Sunday, February 28, 5 pm PT/8 pm ET, viz is approximately 6 am IST (February 29).

Despite plenty of serious snubs including Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You, fans have founds a few favourites in the nominations list. Shows like The Queen's Gambit, Emily in Paris, Shitts Creek have made it into leading categories. As for films, fans have been rooting for director David Fincher's Mank and Chloé Zhao's Nomadland.

