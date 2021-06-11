Kim Kardashian Fails Her Law Exam Again; Says 'This Is Really Annoying'

Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star who starred in the final episode of her popular show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, revealed that she failed her law exam again. Surprisingly, Kim Kardashian let the cameras shoot the moment she received the results of her baby bar exam. The lawyer-to-be couldn't hide the fact that she is upset over her results.

In the last ever episode, Kim Kardashian was seen checking the results of her baby bar exam, online. Kim looked deeply upset as she checked her results and chatted over her lawyers on phone. "I failed! F**k! This is really annoying. I feel bummed, totally bummed," said the 40-year-old to her legal team members.

Unlike the previous time, Kim Kardashian also shared her score on camera and was distraught to know she scored lesser than her first attempt. "The total score was 463, I pretty much got the same thing last time, actually a little bit worse," stated the tv star.

Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Her Divorce From Kanye West, Says She Feels Like A Failure

However, Kim Kardashian seems determined to try again, as she blamed her personal struggles for the failure. "I just have to not stress about it. I can't stress I just have to do better in the future," she said. Also, it was visible that Kim is not doubtful about her legal career, unlike the first time.

A Journey Through Keeping Up With The Kardashians As The Iconic Reality TV Show Ends

Later, Kim video called her sister Khloe Kardashian, who was wearing a hoodie reading "Kim Is My Lawyer" for support. "You are so supportive and I didn't even come through," she told her sister. "You had Covid, you had your 40th birthday. You had a lot personally in your relationship and quarantine itself," Khloe assured her. "I really don't think this time counted," she added.