Letitia Wright Injured On The Sets Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Hospitalised With Minor Injuries

Letitia Wright, the popular actress suffered injuries during the shooting of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to the sources close to Black Panther 2, Wright got hurt after she met with a stunt rig accident during an overnight shoot. The sources suggest that the actress is currently admitted to a local hospital.

"Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon," revealed the sources close to Marvel, on Wednesday. The sources have also confirmed that the accident was minor, and will not impact the shooting schedule of Black Panther 2.

Letitia Wright was introduced as Shuri, the genius inventor, and the younger sister of T'Challa in Black Panther, which was released in 2018. The character of T'Challa was essayed by the late Chadwick Boseman. Wright has later appeared in the popular films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Priyanka Chopra And Keanu Reeves' The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer Released At CinemaCon

Jason Sudeikis & Elizabeth Olsen Support Scarlett Johansson Amid Legal Battle With Disney

The actress will reprise her character Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which started rolling in June 2021. The primary shoot of the much-awaited project has been progressing in Boston. Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett play the other key roles in the Black Panther sequel. Ryan Coogler, on the other hand, is returning as director of the project. The project has been slated to hit the screens across the globe on July 8, 2022.