Letitia Wright Injured On The Sets Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Hospitalised With Minor Injuries

Letitia
Wright,
the
popular
actress
suffered
injuries
during
the
shooting
of
Black
Panther:
Wakanda
Forever.
According
to
the
sources
close
to
Black
Panther
2,
Wright
got
hurt
after
she
met
with
a
stunt
rig
accident
during
an
overnight
shoot.
The
sources
suggest
that
the
actress
is
currently
admitted
to
a
local
hospital.
"Letitia
Wright
sustained
minor
injuries
today
while
filming
a
stunt
for
Black
Panther:
Wakanda
Forever.
She
is
currently
receiving
care
in
a
local
hospital
and
is
expected
to
be
released
soon," revealed
the
sources
close
to
Marvel,
on
Wednesday.
The
sources
have
also
confirmed
that
the
accident
was
minor,
and
will
not
impact
the
shooting
schedule
of
Black
Panther
2.
Letitia
Wright
was
introduced
as
Shuri,
the
genius
inventor,
and
the
younger
sister
of
T'Challa
in
Black
Panther,
which
was
released
in
2018.
The
character
of
T'Challa
was
essayed
by
the
late
Chadwick
Boseman.
Wright
has
later
appeared
in
the
popular
films
of
the
Marvel
Cinematic
Universe,
including
Avengers:
Infinity
War
and
Avengers:
Endgame.
The
actress
will
reprise
her
character
Shuri
in
Black
Panther:
Wakanda
Forever,
which
started
rolling
in
June
2021.
The
primary
shoot
of
the
much-awaited
project
has
been
progressing
in
Boston.
Danai
Gurira,
Daniel
Kaluuya,
Winston
Duke,
Lupita
Nyong'o,
Florence
Kasumba,
and
Angela
Bassett
play
the
other
key
roles
in
the
Black
Panther
sequel.
Ryan
Coogler,
on
the
other
hand,
is
returning
as
director
of
the
project.
The
project
has
been
slated
to
hit
the
screens
across
the
globe
on
July
8,
2022.