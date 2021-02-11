Man Who Robbed Kim Kardashian Publishes A Memoir Describing The Crime, Court Rules He Will Make No Profits

Yunice Abbas, one of the five men, who had robbed reality TV star Kim Kardashian West in Paris, has published a memoir about the heist. According to reports, the book titled, I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian describes how the crime was executed. However, a French court ruled that Abbas will make no profits from his published book.

In 2016, Kim Kardashian West had visited Paris for the Fashion Week, when she was robbed of over Rs 70 crores worth of jewellery. She had revealed that the robbery took place at gunpoint by masked men dressed as police officers. Kim who was unharmed physically, had told the police that one of the robbers was wearing a jacket with police insignia. He tied her up with plastic cables and adhesive tape, and placed her in the bathtub.

Abbas recounted the incident in the book differently. He wrote, "It went fast, maybe five, six, seven minutes, from entry to exit, because everything went smoothly. Nobody interfered, the victim handed over the jewels without resistance."

According to reports, Abbas was one of the 12 men who were arrested, three months after the robbery took place. He revealed in the book that he was working as a night watchman at the luxury residence, to finance his studies at the Sorbonne University.

Abbas had spent a total of 21 years in jail in his life and was "clean" for 9 years before robbing Kim. He was reportedly released after 22 months on health grounds. Reportedly, it was the biggest robbery of an individual in France in two decades. The police only recovered a diamond-encrusted cross that Abbas dropped while leaving the scene on a bike.

Yunice Abbas in a recent interview asked for forgiveness as he said, "I am sorry. I would like her to forgive me. I am asking her to forgive me," and continued, "If she doesn't want to forgive me I will live with it. Personally, I wish her all the best, I wish her success in her career, good for her. I have no bad feelings towards her."

ALSO READ: Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian Unveils An Emotional First Look Teaser From The Final Season

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Trolls For Questioning Daughter North West's Painting Skills