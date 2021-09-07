Shang-Chi Box Office Worldwide: Simu Liu's Film Beats Expectations With $140 Million Opening Weekend

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been making headlines for its astonishing box office performance. The film starring Simu Liu's first-weekend collection has exceeded expectations worldwide and is bringing the audience back to the theatres.

According to reports, Shang-Chi shot off to $127.6 million (about Rs. 932 crores) on its opening weekend in the US with a four-day weekend in the US as well at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, the film's gross is expected to rise above an estimated $139.7 million (about Rs. 1,020 crores) by the end of Monday.

The film's domestic earning including the US and Canada is said to be $83.5 million (about Rs. 610 crores) meanwhile the remaining $56.2 million (about Rs. 410 crores) comes from 41 international markets including UK ($7.7 million), South Korea ($6.5 million), France ($4.3 million), Russia ($3.2 million), and Japan ($2.8 million).

On the other hand, in India with limited release at 50% capacity, the Marvel movie brought in Rs. 10 crores (about $1.37 million) net gross over the opening weekend. Pre-pandemic Marvel releases have seen bigger numbers, but Shang-Chi marked MCU's return to the theatre after a break of almost two years.

The film also saw limited release in many regions including India, Australia and other parts of Southeast Asia, meanwhile, the film is yet to receive a release date in China. China has always been proved to be a huge market for Marvel, more so right now as Shang-Chi represents and Chinese-American character in the lead.

Shang-Chi introduces the first Asian Avengers to MCU, the film also stars Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung in pivotal roles.