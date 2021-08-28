    For Quick Alerts
      EXCLUSIVE! Simu Liu Reveals His First Reaction On Reading Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Script

      Marvel Studios' first theatrical release post-pandemic is the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, set to hit the big screen in the first week of September. Starring Simu Liu, it is the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which also marks as the first Asian Superhero led story from the studio.

      simu liu

      Ahead of the release star Simu Liu who will be seen playing Shang-Chi, opened up about his experience with the character. Speaking about his first reaction when he heard the script, Simu Liu told us at Filmibeat, "I remember I was so excited to read the script because Daniel Destin Cretton (Director) and I had talked about it quite a bit. Destin had done such a beautiful job of describing the story to me before I got to read it. And then when I read it, I cried."

      Notably, Liu will be seen confronting his past that he thought to have left behind. However, he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization run by his father played by Tony Leung. The film also stars Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, Dallas Liu, and Michelle Yeoh.

      Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released earlier this month in the UK and US with positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Many have also called it one of a kind superhero film while others said it is nothing compared to other Marvel releases.

      Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is all set to release in Indian theatres on September 3 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

      X