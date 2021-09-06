Shang-Chi Box Office India: Marvel's First India Release Records Biggest Opening Since Theatres Re-Opened

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings became the first Marvel released in India since the theatres re-opened across the country. The Hollywood film is pulling the audience back to the big screen and bringing much-needed relief to the theatre chains and distributors.

The film which opened at $ 60 million in the US for the labour day opening weekend, the film's collection in India began with Rs 3.45 crore gross on just the opening day. However, the film picked up with tickets sale over the weekend and reportedly became the biggest opening weekend since theatres re-opened in July 2021.

MCU film breaking all global records, but in India, Shang-Chi has also set the bar high for any domestic and international releases. The film recorded a collection of Rs 3.54 crore gross and Rs 2.97 Net. On Saturday the film marked sales of Rs 3.96 crore gross and Rs 3.33 crore net collection.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Shang-Chi earned Rs 5.13 crore gross and Rs 4.31 crore net, bringing the weekend total to Rs 12.63 crore gross collection and Rs 10.61 net box office collection for the film.

The film received rave reviews for the story performance and also accurate Asian representation. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings follows martial-arts master Shang-Chi living a carefree life in the US when he is visited by his past. However, he is soon ​drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

The film directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, also stars Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, Dallas Liu, and Michelle Yeoh.