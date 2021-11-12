Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: Release Date & Time Of Simu Liu's Film On Disney Plus Hotstar

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was MCU's first release after theatres reopened across the world during the pandemic. The film stunned everyone as it lit up the box office in September and quickly became North America's highest-grossing movie of 2021. The film led by Simu Liu also received a lot of praise for the storytelling and performances.

The film follows the led, a Chinese American known as "Shaun" who works as a valet with his best friend Katy in San Francisco. Unbeknownst to her, he's actually a martial arts expert whose father is the leader of a criminal organization called the Ten Rings. Amid his everyday life, Shaun is forced to face his past reunite with his family and prevent their father from unleashing demonic forces on the world.

Shang-Chi Box Office: Simu Liu's Film Close To US 0 Million Worldwide In Just 5 Days

The film was released in theatres earlier in September across several markets in the world and saw a release in October in several states of India. The film also beats expectations with a $140 million opening weekend in the US and recorded the biggest opening since theatres re-opened in India. Shang-Chi's collection in India began with Rs 3.45 crore gross on just the opening day. However, the film picked up with tickets sale over the weekend.

Now after a mong long theatrical release, fans are most excited to know that Shang-Chi is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar in India. The film will be available to Disney Plus subscribers in India on November 12, at 1:30 pm IST.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings To Release In Theatres Across Kerala On October 27

Apart from being the first Asian Marvel Superhero film, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is also the first MCU film to feature a majority Asian cast, including Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina, and Doctor Strange's Benedict Wong as the Master of the Mystic Arts.