Oscars 2022: How & Where To Stream Power Of The Dog, Dune And Other Academy Awards Nominated Films

The 2022 Oscar nominations were announced earlier this week on February 8, 2021. Dune and The Power of the Dog led with the maximum nods in different categories. With the awards only a month away, many have begun speculating the winners. Now is the perfect time for fans to catch up on the biggest nominations of the year.

While The Power of the Dog led with 12 nominations, Dune has 10 major nods. Meanwhile, some of the other films in the Best Picture category include West Side Story and Belfast with seven nods each and King Richard with nods in six categories. Streaming giant Netflix marked its third consecutive year as the most-nominated studio by earning 27 Academy Awards nominations (35 in 2021), followed by Disney earning 23 honours.

Here is a list of major Oscar 2022 nominations and where to watch them:

The Power of the Dog leading with over a dozen Oscar nods, including those for Kirsten Dunst, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee as well as best picture can be streamed on Netflix. The film follows Cumberbatch as a rough-hewn Montana rancher wreaking havoc until long-hidden secrets come to light.

Dune, which received nominations for Best picture, best-adapted screenplay, best cinematography, best costume design, best score, best sound, best editing and many more was released on HBO Max along with a theatrical release. However, the film is currently available for rent/buy for the Indian audience on Book My Show streaming service.

Don't Look Up nominated for best picture, original score and original screenplay is a climate change satire following Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, as they try to save the earth from a massive comet. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Tick Tick Boom directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda earned a nod for film editing, as well as helped Andrew Garfield earn his first Oscar Nomination for Best Actor. The film follows Jonathan Larson, who upended the theatre world as the creator of 'Rent'. Tick Tick Boom can be streamed on Netflix in India.

Being the Ricardos received three acting nominations including best actor for Javier Bardem as Desi, Nicole Kidman as Lucy and JK Simmons in a supporting role. The show created by Aaron Sorkin follows the cast through a particularly fraught week during the making of the TV classic I Love Lucy. The film can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Disney's Encanto which received nominations for Best animated feature and best original score can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The film features a charmed family called the Madrigals in the Colombia mountains hamlet of Encanto.

Another film in the competition for best-animated feature is Raya and the Last Dragon. The film also streaming on Disney+ Hotstar was an OTT released in 2021. The film follows Raya across Kumandra, where an evil force destroyed the harmony between humans and dragons 500 years ago. With the evil's return Raya goes in search of a legendary last dragon to restore order once again.

The Lost Daughter starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson has received three nominations for best actress, best supporting actress, and best adapted screenplay. The adaptation of an Elena Ferrante novel of the same name is a psychological drama set in Greece. The film is another Netflix release.

The 94th annual Academy Awards is set to take place on Sunday, March 27 live at 8 pm Eastern Time from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The Indian audience will be able to catch the live event at 6:30 am on Monday, March 28, 2022.