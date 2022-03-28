Oscars 2022: Dune Wins Big At Oscars With Pre Televised Categories

Oscars 2022 being with pre televised categories like The Best Film Editing, Best Original Score and Best Production Design and more. Dune began the big night with three wins out of the eight categories.

Oscars 2022 Live Updates: Hollywood Gears Up For The Biggest Night Of The Year

The 94th Academy Awards had received quite the backlash for announcing the winners before the ceremony begins however, the showrunners went through with it. Before the live ceremony began in Los Angeles, Dolby Theatre, eight awards were announced.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, the sci-fi blockbuster has been adapted from author Frank Herbert's 1965 novel. The books have been considered one of the most influential books of the 20th century.

The Oscar for Best Production Design goes to "Dune." #Oscars — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022

The Oscar for Best Film Editing goes to "Dune." #Oscars — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022

The Oscar for Best Original Score goes to "Dune." #Oscars — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022

The film led by Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya also starred, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem in pivotal roles.