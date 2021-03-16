Zack Snyder's Justice League Early Reviews: Critics Have Mixed Reactions, Loyal Fans Says Justice Is Served

Zack Snyder's awaited version of Justice League is all set to release on March 18, 2021, on HBO Max for the US audience. The film will also be releasing in India through other streaming platforms like BookMyShow Stream, Google Play, Hungama Play, Tata Sky, and YouTube. While the world is waiting for the four-hour-long film to hit the screens, critics have given their verdict for the DCEU release.

While the early reviews have a mixed reaction, critics do agree that the film feels longer than expected. Times film critic Justin Chang said he finds "fleeting pleasures and unlikely sources of fascination" in the new "maximalist" cut, but said that the added material apart from the 2017 release "often feels less than vital." He added, "Forced to choose between the two, the Snyder cut is probably the one I respect more, which doesn't mean it's the one I prefer."

Maya Phillips, who writes for the New York Times noted, "The (film's) supersized run time allows the narrative room to stretch, for better or for worse." John DeFore of the Hollywood Reporter says that the Snyder cut remains "unimproved" and "nonmembers of that (Snyder) cult will find it just as unenjoyable as the original."

However, the film was praised by Mashable's Angie Han who said that the film is "just about every level, a vast improvement over the previous edit" and that its "four hours feel far better spent than the two it took for the theatrical cut." She added that the film represented the epic tale it was meant to be.

Variety's Owen Gleiberman compared Zack Snyder's Justice League along with other beloved superhero films and said it belongs among the "superhero movies that have achieved a genuine sweeping transcendence."

A few lucky viewers have also taken to Twitter to share their views on the film, check out these review tweets of Zack Snyder's Justice League.

It’s clear @ZackSnyder put the extra work in to include everything, as if this were the end but I hope it’s not since there are scenes and edits which don’t fully work on their own in this story, some existing just as extra nods for fans, or to be paid off later. — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) March 14, 2021

I just watched Zack Snyder's Justice League....Wow! I loved this film. The theme of family was prevalent throughout. A strong message about the bond between parents and their children. It connected with me on an emotional level. #SnyderCut — Nicholas Arend (@NicholasArend4) March 14, 2021

The #SnyderCut is everything fans have hoped for (maybe more). It’s true though: it’s lighter in tone. The DC team-up blockbuster we’ve waited for. Still has heart & character moments. I teared up multiple times. Oh, Snyder has a pair. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse @hbomax @snydercut — Scott McClellan, AP #81 (@ScottDC27) March 14, 2021

Twist ending, #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is Snyder's most broadly appealing movie? It's R-rated and 4-hour long, but feels (mostly) PG and flies by like it's 2 1/2 hours. There's going to be more than just Snyder fans wanting to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #SnyderCut — ☕Stephen M. Colbert (@smcolbert) March 14, 2021

The new Justice League version will bring back Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

